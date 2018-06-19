Town halls
Palma administration accused of hostility towards tourists
The mayor of Palma, Antoni Noguera, yesterday gave his "state of the capital" speech in which he highlighted the improvements that have been made in culture, transport, the fight against climate change, diversification of the economy and infrastructure.
He began by saying that the new administration came to power having to repair the damage caused by the previous Partido Popular, "which had left the city in crisis, the civil servants downhearted and the general population forgotten". He explained that his roadmap has been and is to reverse all the damage caused by the PP, fight social injustice, unemployment, restore all the various districts and the quality of the environment.
He is also determined to tackle the problem caused by traffic congestion and further promote public transport and alternative forms of transport. "The Balearics has the highest ratio of vehicle per 1,000 people, well above the national average of 630. This has got to change. We, the people, have to change."
Marga Duran, the spokesperson for the PP, turned on Noguera and the administration. She said, for example, that there had never been an administration so hostile towards tourists. "They are so sectarian and 'responsible' that they have tried to blame visitors for the effects of their inability to manage municipal services."
On the Emaya municipal services agency, she stated that it was run by "amateurs" who seem to be "endowed with a moral superiority that is granted, one guesses, by some secular deity". The agency was the "flagship" of the administration's failure.
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
Don't you worry,"Mr Palma",you will soon have the Island all to yourselves because of your policies and open hostility to tourists,then who are you going to blame for all your problems.?
GeorgeP / Hace about 5 hours
Cyprus and many other countries in the Eastern Med region have service taxis. Larger cars which won't head off until full or nearly full. Vastly more economical and less wasteful. But the taxi drivers here seem to have some kind of sway over the decision-makers. They kicked up a major fuss about the new direct from the airport bus routes. These could be improved enormously as well as extending the rail line to Alcudia and pollenca and (for god's sake) promote the services more seriously. You would hardly know Mallorca has a train network. I'm sure many don't know. Shame it's pants though.
Davie1888 / Hace about 6 hours
I've seen plenty of tourists trying to taxi share via a Facebook page for Santa Ponsa, not just economical but environmentally sound. Got to kind of agree with the PP line though as it does feel with ever increasing prices and tourism taxes that tourists are being made out to be scapegoats for issues that are outwith our control and it could prove detrimental for the local economy in the long run.
Theresa / Hace about 6 hours
Sat waiting for the airport bus yesterday. I observed for 30 minutes the taxi rank. Many left with only One or Two people in them. Why cannot we have an "APP" for taxi sharing from the airport. How many taxis left to go to the North, East or West - when persons could share if they wanted to.
In Cuba taxi sharing was everywhere. Points in the city would take you out to other areas. You would pile in with 4 others that you did not know. Works fabulously well. In London and all capital cities they should do this also.
We all have to adapt to become more ECO friendly as we adults are destroying the planet for our grandchildren.