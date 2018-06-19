Accidents
Couple in hospital after car plunges ten metres
A Belgian couple on holiday suffered various injuries yesterday after their car plunged ten metres and ended up by the water's edge in S’Illot, Alcudia. Sunbathers and swimmers were shaken by a loud crash in the small bay between Mal Pas and La Victoria.
According to eye witnesses, they first heard a car's engine revving and then the loud bang. An investigation into the accident has been launched, with the initial theory being that the driver put the vehicle in first gear instead of reverse in order to reverse out of the car park. "It came flying through the air," said one eyewitness who, along with many others, rushed to the scene while the emergency services were alerted.
On the beach at the time was a group of schoolchildren on an end-of-term day out, but no other people were injured in the accident, just a bit shaken and surprised. One of the teachers from Sant Vicenç de Paul school in Palma was one of the first to raise the lifeguards. Firefighters, local police and medical teams went to the scene and the couple were taken to hospital.
The husband had suffered a severe blow to the head and was said to have been stable, while his wife escaped with minor injuries. They were both in severe shock. The couple, both in their fifties, are staying in Pollensa and had hired a Nissan Micra to explore the area. No fuel had spilt from the car, but it remained cordoned off until it was removed yesterday afternoon.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.