British tourists ... just keeping on coming? 20-08-2015 Jaume Morey

Holidays are sacred to Britons and it appears that not even Brexit and withdrawing from the European Union is going to deter Britons from going on holiday to EU countries.



According to the results of a survey carried out by the online travel agency Rumbo, 87 per cent of Britons surveyed said they intend to continue going to European Union countries on holiday post-Brexit. And 13 per cent said that they would visit EU countries more often once the UK has pulled out of the European Union.



The most optimistic about a post-Breixt Britain are the younger generations. Twenty per cent of those aged between 18 and 24 and 17 per cent of the 25 to 34 year-old age group responded that they will probably visit Europe more often.



A total of 10,000 Britons were questioned as part of the survey and it was also ascertained that many expect their travel routines to change post-Brexit.



This said, 10 per cent are concerned about the implications, such as the requirement of visa to travel to EU countries while 13 per cent are worried about having to wait in long passport control queues. The biggest concern, however, is about how the value of the pound will stand up against the euro, and 23 per cent are convinced that once the UK pulls out of the EU, it is going to be more expensive to holiday in the Eurozone - but that is apparently not going to put Britons off going to Europe.



Rumbo's post-referendum statistics show that Britons are certainly not shying away from Spain. In fact, the number of British holidaymakers going to Spain since the referendum has steadily increased. For example, bookings for Ibiza have risen by 194 per cent since 2016, Majorca by 154 per cent and Marbella 42 per cent.



As for Spaniards, 79 per cent intend to continue travelling to the UK after Brexit, with London still one of the top destinations.