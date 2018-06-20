Transport
Airport tram and new railways in government transport plan
The Balearic government's transport plan to cover the period 2019 to 2026 envisages investment of 1,685 million euros. A key aspect of this is a significant expansion of the rail network. There is to be a new railway line to connect Palma and Llucmajor, the extension from Sa Pobla to Alcudia is back in the frame, and so is the revival of the line from Manacor to Arta. With the latter, the plan is to take it to Cala Millor and Cala Ratjada as well. In addition, a tram link to the airport from the centre of Palma is planned, as is one from Palma to Santa Ponsa. The previously highlighted metro extension to the ParcBit technology park is included in the plan, as is a further extension to Son Espases Hospital.
In presenting the broad outline of the plan yesterday, transport minister Marc Pons said that there is to be a change in the general transport model, with greater emphasis on public transport and less on building new roads. For Pons, "more roads mean more saturation". President Armengol added that the "ambitious" plan will "decongest" the road network, facilitate efficient alternatives to private transport and cut pollution.
Pons explained that after completing the metro extensions, the first priorities will be the train to Llucmajor, which will stop at the Fan Mallorca complex and Son Llàtzer Hospital, and the connection to the airport, which would also stop in Playa de Palma.
The director-general for transport, Jaume Mateu, drew attention to a further plan for fast lanes for "high occupancy" vehicles. These are to be on the Via Cintura, the MA-1 motorway to Palmanova and along the calle Aragon in Palma to the Avenidas.
Comments
Henry James / Hace 28 minutes
This is great news for Majorca,let's hope that the political will and the money to see it through is forthcoming.
Larry HENSON / Hace about 2 hours
And a train line to Andratx?
M Irving / Hace about 3 hours
Latest Spanish press reporting via Sra Armengol no money for new roads for Baleares over next ten years! Interesting to see what happen to the crazy new proposals for the Paseo Maritimo /via .Cintura.
HRH The Lager Khan / Hace about 3 hours
I think I read that Palma is the biggest airport in Europe, and the only capital city airport, without a train/train link
M Irving / Hace about 3 hours
Whilst at it, its high time they controlled airport traffic I.e. Drop off/ pick up area.Illegal parking in invalide areas, double/treble parking behind already occupied parking spaces (no sign of fines being issued) this happens 24hrs/day -Chaos ! Welcome and goodbye Mallorca -(if I can survive the pick up/ drop off area !!
M Irving / Hace about 4 hours
Pipe Dreams ! Whilst the proposed expansion of the rail network is commendable if it takes as long as the secondary ring road to complete ( work through the winter has been slow to say the least, in fact the grafetti defacers have been more productive )- perhaps funds have been used elsewhere? They also seem to have forgotten to include a line via the football stadium -much needed to stop the illegal parking along the Cintura on match days .and leave police free for more important things
TJ / Hace about 5 hours
What's the odds on the taxi mafia blocking it?
S. / Hace about 5 hours
Oh PLEASE complete and finish the already laid Railroad from Manacor to Son Severa etc. The track Avenues are lined with trees. It is used as a dogs toilet and bike track at the moment.
Stuart Mead / Hace about 6 hours
Excellent news. Anything that takes trade off of the overpriced and rude taxi drivers is most welcome.