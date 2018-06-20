The airport tram would be something like this. 20-06-2018

The Balearic government's transport plan to cover the period 2019 to 2026 envisages investment of 1,685 million euros. A key aspect of this is a significant expansion of the rail network. There is to be a new railway line to connect Palma and Llucmajor, the extension from Sa Pobla to Alcudia is back in the frame, and so is the revival of the line from Manacor to Arta. With the latter, the plan is to take it to Cala Millor and Cala Ratjada as well. In addition, a tram link to the airport from the centre of Palma is planned, as is one from Palma to Santa Ponsa. The previously highlighted metro extension to the ParcBit technology park is included in the plan, as is a further extension to Son Espases Hospital.



In presenting the broad outline of the plan yesterday, transport minister Marc Pons said that there is to be a change in the general transport model, with greater emphasis on public transport and less on building new roads. For Pons, "more roads mean more saturation". President Armengol added that the "ambitious" plan will "decongest" the road network, facilitate efficient alternatives to private transport and cut pollution.



Pons explained that after completing the metro extensions, the first priorities will be the train to Llucmajor, which will stop at the Fan Mallorca complex and Son Llàtzer Hospital, and the connection to the airport, which would also stop in Playa de Palma.



The director-general for transport, Jaume Mateu, drew attention to a further plan for fast lanes for "high occupancy" vehicles. These are to be on the Via Cintura, the MA-1 motorway to Palmanova and along the calle Aragon in Palma to the Avenidas.