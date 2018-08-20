Alcudia old town through the Sant Sebastià gate. 20-08-2018 Archive

Alcudia town hall is to introduce anti-terrorism measures in creating increased pedestrian areas in the port and the old town. Under a project with the title of "island of pedestrians", the town hall is seeking a further half a million euros from the fund for tourist accommodation places. It is already receiving money from this fund for specific projects in the port area.

Justification for the latest request lies with reference to national interior ministry guidelines for resisting terrorist attack of the kind that occurred in Barcelona a year ago. There is a dual objective, therefore. One is to provide increased security, the other is to preserve the heritage (of the old town) and ensure "urban coexistence".

New municipal ordinance will recognise the concept of "Illa de Vianants" (island of pedestrians) in the organisation of public space while ensuring access by suppliers and public services with authorisation and at restricted times.

Most of all of the old town will be exclusively reserved for pedestrians (in effect much of it already is). In the port, streets off the Paseo Marítimo (which are also already pedestrianised) plus Hostaleria, which isn't, and the calle Teodor Canet, the main road through the port, will have retractable posts and controlled access with cards and cameras. There are to be parking zones for people with reduced mobility in the pedestrian areas.

The project is in accordance with a town hall plan for removing architectural barriers and facilitating accessibility under its campaign 'Alcudia For All'.