Police at the scene of the incident in Llucmajor. 19-08-2018 Vasil Vasilev

A 33-year-old woman was arrested by the Guardia Civil yesterday, having gone to the Guardia headquarters in Palma in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.

A twenty-year-old Spaniard, Alejandro Nicolás Vega Hazas Martí, was knocked down and killed in the early hours of Sunday. He was found at twenty minutes to four on the road between Llucmajor and the coastal village of S'Estanyol. Emergency medical personnel went to the scene. He was in a critical condition, but they were unable to save him.

Guardia Civil Trafico and Llucmajor police officers found traces of a reddish garnet colour, believed to have corresponded to the vehicle which struck Alejandro. Some witnesses reported having seen someone wandering along the road around the time of the incident. There are no pavements and nor are there lights. Police don't know what he was doing on the road.

The woman has been charged with reckless homicide and failing to offer assistance to a victim.