Police car by the hotel in Playa de Palma. 20-08-2018 Julio Bastida

A 23-year-old German tourist was killed on Monday evening when he fell from the twelfth floor of the Pabisa Bali Hotel in Playa de Palma. National Police and emergency medics were called to the hotel at around seven o'clock. The tourist had fallen onto the roof of the first floor where the hotel's air-conditioning machinery is housed. He was certified dead at the scene. The homicide squad are investigating the circumstances.

On Sunday morning, an eighteen-year-old French female was taken to Son Espases Hospital after falling from a balcony in Palmanova. The incident occurred at around ten minutes to six at the Hotel Marina Palmanova Apartments. The woman had been sleeping in a room with a friend. She fell from the third floor, and her condition was described as serious.