The fire at Cala Magraner. 21-08-2018 @ibanat_IB

A woodland fire at Cala Magraner near Calas de Mallorca broke out early on Tuesday afternoon. Its risk level was swiftly raised from zero to one because of the proximity to property. This risk was downgraded by 21.15 with the fire under control.

Three planes, two helicopters, thirty firefighters from the Majorca Fire Brigade and the Ibanat agency were involved in tackling the fire, which claimed thirteen hectares of pine woodland. In terms of damage, this is the worst fire in Majorca this summer.