Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez was handing out the cheques yesterday. 21-08-2018 Ajuntament de Calvia

Nineteen establishments in Calvia yesterday received grants totalling 49,110 euros for improvements to their interior and exterior appearance. The grants are going towards the likes of new signs, painting and furniture. Bars, restaurants, souvenir shops and supermarkets were among the businesses which had applied.

The town hall gives grants worth up to 60% of the value of a specific improvement project. The subsidies are part of an overall plan of modernisation, the aim of which is to increase individual businesses' competitiveness and therefore the total competitiveness of the municipal economy.

Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez thanked the businesspeople who had applied for grants. The town hall has sought to complement other efforts made to modernise resorts and improve their image. Undertaking modernisation had, for some businesses, been difficult because of the years of recession, which was why the town hall instituted the system of grants.

Of the nineteen, six are in Palmanova, five in Magalluf, four in Paguera, two in Santa Ponsa and one in both Cas Catala and Port Adriano.