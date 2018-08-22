Barbies demanding better service from Soller town hall. 21-08-2018

There has been an unusual protest in Puerto Soller. On Tuesday morning, toys and Barbie dolls appeared. They were holding their own protest banners in demanding more cleanliness and an end to uncleanliness and to weeds. The dolls were especially evident in flowerbeds on the promenade.

No one claimed responsibility for the protest, which quickly gathered momentum on social media. Contributors to the debate said that it was an unprecedented protest to denounce the "total negligence" of the town hall. Among demands were those to do with palm trees that have died and flowerbeds with weeds - these create a poor image for a tourist resort.

Some residents accuse the town hall of suffering from tourismphobia, such is the lack of attention paid to Puerto Soller.