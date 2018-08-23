A moray eel washed up in Ibiza. 22-08-2018 IB3

Some fifty dead moray eels have been washed up on beaches in Ibiza and Formentera. Some of them have been sent to Palma for analysis by the government's fisheries directorate. Results from this analysis are expected some time next week.

Technical personnel from the environment, agriculture and fisheries ministry held an initial meeting on Wednesday to consider the cause of the deaths. Nothing official is yet being said, but the impression is that a disease specific to moray eels is the cause. It would not, therefore, be as the result of some form of contamination and a consequent loss of seawater quality.

There have as yet been no dead morays found on Majorcan beaches. In Ibiza, there is considerable discussion, with the concern being that there might have been some sea pollution.