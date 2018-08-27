Beata procession in Santa Margalida 06-09-2015 M.A. BORRAS

Monday, 27 August

FIESTAS

Ariany Fiestas. 11.00: Treasure hunt obstacles. Covered pavilion. 16.00: Water games. Municipal sports centre. 22..00: Mini playback contest. Plaça Major. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat Fiestas. 11.00: Popular games. Ses Escoles. 20.30: Rice dishes contest. 23.00: Night party - Disccovers and DJs.

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 18.00: Evening fair - street food (food trucks). Passeig Ramon Llull. 19.00: Cavallets, demons and bigheads procession. From the Casa de Cultura. 22.00: Compline, followed by procession. 22.00: Folk dance. Passeig Ramon Llull. 00.30: FIREWORKS. Sindicat car park.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat Fiestas. 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens and folk dance by Aires de Pagesia. Plaça Constitució. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Constitució.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas. 17.00: The "scalded kitten" for children and families - water games, castles, soapy party. Plaça Vila. 18.30: Guide of the historic centre by historian Xisco Bergas. From Plaça Església. 21.30: Team trivial pursuit quiz. Plaça Vila.

S'Arraco, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 20.30: Zumba. Plaça Weyler.



Tuesday, 28 August

FIESTAS

Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat Fiestas. 15.00: Tardeo afternoon party in Plaça Triquet. 22.00: Variety night.

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 11.00: Solemn eucharist. Sant Agustí Convent. 17.00: Children's water party. Sa Torre Municipal Park / Plaça Peralada. 21.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis a Lloure. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 22.30: Night party - IPops, Disccovers, Miaulos, Madòna. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Puerto Soller, post-Sant Bartomeu Fiestas. 20.30: Batucada street procession.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat Fiestas. 17.00: Sa Condemna (demons seek victims). 19.30: Rabiosa - demons pursue people in the streets. From the town hall. 22.30: Music from Grup Tutti Quanti. By the church. 00.15: FIREWORKS. 00.45: Night party - La Movida Band. Plaça Constitució.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas. 11.00: Procession-eta for La Beata. Children to the age of three. Pipers and giants. From Plaça Església. From 17.30: Evening of culture - chess, painting exhibition, book presentation (the verses of Santa Catalina Thomàs (La Beata), fashion for small children, poetry and wine (Culture Centre courtyard).

S'Arraco, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 11.00: Solemn mass. 20.00: Folk dance by Aires de Andratx. Plaça Weyler. 21.00: Dinner for senior citizens. Plaça Weyler. 22.00: Music and dance with Orquestra Berimbau. Plaça Weyler.



Wednesday, 29 August

FIESTAS

Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat Fiestas. 09.30: Street procession. 12.00: Solemn mass. 18.00: Traditional races. Plaça Nova / C. Lladroner. 19.30: Concert - Lira Esporlerina. Plaça Triquet. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance for children, followed at 23.00 by more ball de bot with Aires de la Pla de Marratxi.

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 17.00: Children's festival. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat Fiestas. 09.00: Wake-up by the pipers. 09.30: Demon - from the Cultural Centre to the town hall. 11.00: Solemn mass and dance of offer. 12.00: "Jewel" races. C. Jaume Mas i Noguera. 19.00: Gathering of demons. Plaça Pes des Porcs. 22.00: CORREFOC - Diables de Sant Joan and the Corb de Sant Nofre, Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar (Sineu) and batucadas.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas. 21.00: Open-air supper (registrations had to have been made by 22 August) plus performance by Vitamina Ye-Ye. Plaça Vila.

S'Arraco, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 17.00: Popular games for all ages. Plaça Weyler.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Voicello - Carme Gari (vocals), Gabriel Fiol (cello); jazz and pop. Can Torro library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Pollensa Festival. 22.00: Amsterdam Baroque: Orchestra and Choir. Final concert of the festival. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 30-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com.



Thursday, 30 August

FIESTAS

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 20.30: Benefit pa amb oli supper. Five euros (tickets to have been bought by 23 August), followed at 21.30 by performances by Los Javaloyas and Reple Gats. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. From 17.00: Benefit festival - market, music and dance from 18.00; concert at 23.30. Casal de Cultura.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas. 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 20.00: Pregón address and introduction to the fiestas. Creu de Santa Ponça. 22.30: Without String. Plaça Pinada.

S'Arraco, Mare de Déu de la Trapa Fiestas. 19.00: Treasure hunt. Plaça Toledo.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 20.30: Melon eating contest. Plaça Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Alaro. 22.00: David Gómez (piano). Bodegas Castell Miquel, Ctra. Alaro-Lloseta km. 8.7. Chopin, Piazzolla and others. 20-30 euros.

Andratx. 22.00: Voicello - Carme Gari (vocals), Gabriel Fiol (cello). Son Mas (town hall). 8-12 euros.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Andres Mustonen (violin), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano). Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.

Pollensa. 21.00: Luna - rock group. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20 euros.

Valldemossa. 22.00: Joan Colom - Josete Trio. Costa Nord.



Friday, 31 August

FIESTAS

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 22.30: Night party - L.A., Saïm and others. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 21.00: Open-air supper and music from xaranga group Final Feliz. (Registrations at the town hall by 29 August.) Plaça Pou.

Puerto Soller, post-Sant Bartomeu Fiestas. 19.00: Artisan craft and music. Museu de la Mar and streets in Santa Catalina.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas. 19.00: Bell-ringing to announce the decoration of balconies with the standard of La Vila (Santa Margalida) and La Beata. 19.00: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Vila. 21.00: Folk dance and music - Aires Vileros, Santa Margalida school of ball de bot, Música Nostra, Sarau Alcudienc and others. Plaça Vila. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Hiachat, Dimonis de Sa Cova del Fossar de Sineu, Dimonis Realment Cremats de la Real de Palma. From Plaça Església. 24.00: Night party - The Prussians, Old Noise, Cirko and DJ. C. Miquel Ordines.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 19.00: Elements Reis - race for friends and families with tests based on the four elements of fire, water, earth and air. Plaça Pinada. 22.00: DJs '80s Boys. Plaça Pinada.

S'Arraco, Mare de Déu de la Trapa Fiestas. 19.30: Contest for ecological food and eating competition. Plaça Weyler. 22.30: Night party - Gin Tonics Band, Christa Elmer & Band Idos, Disccovers. Plaça Weyler.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 17.00: Mini Melon Olympics (ages six to thirteen). Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.30: Traditional market and activities. Plaça Major. 23.00: Night of the Melomans - performance by Somvinils. Plaça Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Alcudia Jazz Festival. 22.00: Raynald Colom Quartet - jazz standards. Can Torro Library courtyard, C. Serra. Free.

Costitx. 21.00: David Gómez (piano). Costitx church. Chopin, Piazzolla and others. 20-30 euros.

Deya. 20.00: La Vereda - Majorcan rock-pop. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Francesc Blanc (piano) and Ensemble Tramuntana, Escola de Música i Danses de Mallorca. Majorcan dance for piano and strings. Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. Five euros.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 22.00: "Handle With Care" - Diana Gadish, clown and dance. Plaça Carles V. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Jorge Blass - "Palabra de Mago". Magic and illusion. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday at 20.30 and Sunday at 19.00.)



Saturday, 1 September

FIESTAS

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 22.30: Night party - Lágrimas de Sangre, Rumba Katxai and others. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. From 13.00: "Bandera que fa fideus". Departure of the committee. 13.30: Counter-pregón address. Plaça Pou. 14.00: Raising of the flag for the cooking of the noodles. 14.30: Fideus lunch. Plaça Alt. 16.00: Afternoon party with DJs. 21.00: Pregón address for the actual fiestas. Plaça Pou. 21.30: Concert - Julia Colom and Joan Arto. Plaça Pou. 23.00: Flower power party at Ca'n Tomeu.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas. 19.30: The offering of flowers - ball de bot folk dance, pipers and whistlers, band of music. In front of the town hall. 20.00: Vespers and then procession with the relic of Santa Catalina Thomàs and giants. From Plaça Església. 22.30: Night party - Orquestras Nexus and Bombay; bands Ves-Hi Tu, Val 9 XL, plus DJ. Plaça Vila. Followed by the "scalded cat" (cold water "fear"), dawn and the procession of the banners of the Gat Escladat.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 18.30: Gathering of giants and grand parade from Plaça Pinada. 21.00: Folk dance with Sargantana and Música Nostra. Plaça Pinada.

S'Arraco, Mare de Déu de la Trapa Fiestas. 20.00: Beef barbecue. Tickets from local establishments. 23.00: Night party - Balboas, Without String and DJ. Plaça Weyler.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas. 10.30: Water games and party. Sports ground. 21.00: Mallorca Màgica - the magic and mystery of the island (demons, witches and others). L'Esponja Municipal Auditorium.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. 16.30: The melon battle. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.00: Evening fair. 19.00: Horse show. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 19.00-01.00: Night of Melo Art. Various streets. 20.30: Festival of the lanterns with batucada, from Plaça Major, followed by Melofoc - CORREFOC with children's demons gangs, Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 24.00: Tomeu Penya and Geminis plus Toninaina. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Formentor. 19.00: Anna Netbreko (soprano), Yusif Eyvazov, Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Hotel Royal Hideaway (Formentor Hotel). www.formentorsunsetclassics.com.



Sunday, 2 September

FIESTAS

Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas. 19.30: Line dance, followed at 21.30 by sports dance. Sa Torre Municipal Park.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 17.00: Children's playback contest. Plaça Pou. 21.00: Thirtieth anniversary part for the group Esplai Es Rebrot. Plaça Pou.

Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas. 10.00: Departure of the demons. From Sa Creueta to the church. 11.00: Mass - Santa Margalida Choir, school of ball de bot, pipers and whistlers. 17.30: Parade of floats. 19.00: Procession with the band of music and pipers. 21.00: The LA BEATA PROCESSION. 23.00: Party with Yesterday and Los Javaloyas. Plaça Vila. 01.00: Indiesbart Sessions. Es Colomer pub.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 20.00: Delivery of the standards and presentation of representatives for the fiestas. Followed by the traditional concert "La joia en el si de la mar" (jazz version) by Calvia Band of Music. Plaça Pinada.

S'Arraco, Mare de Déu de la Trapa Fiestas. 12.00: Exhibition of classic bikes. Plaça Weyler. 20.00: Choral concert by Veus de Ponent. At the church. 21.30: Bachata class and at 22.30, Zumba and Latin dance. Plaça Weyler.

Vilafranca, Melon Fair and Fiestas. From 09.00: The actual fair, with melon competition for the largest melons starting at 11.30.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.00-24.00: Battle of the Burger. Thirteen burgers in competition. Live music, cocktails, craft beers, children's activities. Pueblo Español.

MUSIC

Pollensa. 20.30: Francesc Blanc (piano) and Ensemble Tramuntana, Escola de Música i Danses de Mallorca. Majorcan dance for piano and strings. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Five euros.

Sant Joan. 20.00: Judit Nedermann - pop, folk, world music fusion. Santuari de Consolació. Twelve euros.