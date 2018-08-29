Last year Adrian O'Kane was killed in Magalluf. 28-04-2017 r.s.

In April last year, 40-year-old Adrian O'Kane from Northern Ireland was knocked down and killed in Magalluf by a driver who tested positive for drink and drugs. The incident occurred in the early hours of 23 April. Mr O'Kane was crossing the calle Pinada, a street off Punta Ballena. A Ford Focus, which witnesses were to later report had been driven recklessly in the area, struck him. It was travelling at well above the 30kph limit. The 39-year-old Spanish driver was well over the alcohol limit and was positive for both cocaine and marijuana.

The prosecution service is demanding a four-year sentence, which is the maximum that the penal code currently allows for this type of offence. It also wants the driving licence to be withdrawn for six years. The defence lawyer claims that the accused suffers from a degree of mental retardation and wants the court to take into account mental alteration, severe drug addiction and the confession that was made at the time of his arrest. Rather than four years, the defence is seeking six months for serious reckless homicide.

Mr O'Kane had been with a stag party of thirty friends. The father of two, his family was deeply upset by the apparent lack of information and support they were given when they came to Majorca.