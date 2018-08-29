The carriage turned over and the horse started to wander off. 30-08-2018 R.S.

A horse that broke loose from the carriage it was pulling caused a certain amount of chaos in Palma yesterday. The incident occurred around midday on the calle Manacor. The carriage turned over and the horse started to wander off in the direction of the Can Blau roundabout.

The horse didn't appear to be alarmed, and the son of operator of the carriage was able to grab its reins and to get it out of the way of traffic after the horse was intercepted by police. There was, nevertheless, something of a jam because of the incident. Police were swiftly able to get traffic back to normal. The carriage operator needed to be treated for slight injuries.

Following the incident, the town hall announced that the transport and animal welfare departments will be opening an investigation into what happened. Palma police will take care of this. The town hall regretted what had taken place and any damage caused or harm to the horse. It added that "forceful measures" will be taken if there is any evidence of animal mistreatment.