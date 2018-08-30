The mayor insists that the government approves "at once" the car park that has been planned. 31-08-2018

The mayor of Campos, Sebastià Sagreras, is demanding that the environment ministry urgently addresses the continuing chaos caused by a lack of parking in Ses Covetes and near Es Trenc beach. He wants the ministry to make available the car park with 500 spaces that is envisaged under the terms of the declaration of Es Trenc as a nature park.

Sagreras says that there are "horrific" situations day after day. The town hall has taken its measures, such as dealing with cars parked on private land and the way between Sa Rapita and Es Trenc, but without a car park the chaos will continue.

"The absence of a car park in Ses Covetes means that beachgoers go to El Salobrar, and this runs contrary to what the government wants, which is to ensure that there is a nature park without large accumulations (of vehicles)." The mayor insists that the government approves "at once" the car park that has been planned.