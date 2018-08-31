Palma’s tram project could become a reality. 17-12-2009 ULTIMA HORA

The national ministry of development will assume part of the cost of investment identified in the Balearic government's railways plan. The total investment that will be needed amounts to 600 million euros. Just one aspect of it will be a tram connection from the Plaça Espanya to Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport.

President Armengol met the minister, José Luis Ábalos, on Thursday. She was pleased that the Spanish government has committed itself to improving the islands' transport system. There is also the idea for some form of rail system in Minorca, though not for Ibiza or Formentera.

The 600 million cost, noted the president, could be subject to change. As yet the cost of all individual projects has yet to be fully determined, but this will in any event depend on how much the state is finally willing to commit to. A firmer agreement is expected before Christmas. In the meantime, Balearic transport ministry officials will be meeting with their counterparts from the ministry of development in itemising the cost of the first projects that are planned - the airport tram and the extension of the metro to ParcBit and Son Espases Hospital.

For Armengol, the commitment from Madrid will ensure transport mobility in a sustainable manner, adding that the final agreement will be both "realistic and rigorous".