Booze tourism will soon become something of the past in Majorca. 23-05-2018 MICHELS¶

The Balearic tourism ministry has informed tour operators about planned reform of the tourism law by which the freely available consumption of alcohol in all-inclusive hotels will be limited to mealtimes. Guests will have to pay separately for alcohol at other times.

The letter sent to tour operators and to travel associations, e.g. Abta, does rather pre-empt the situation. The legislation has yet to be passed, and there has been some suggestion that parliament may struggle to pass it before the May election because of the legislative backlog.

Nevertheless, the tour operators are officially being advised so that they can plan for the 2020 season. The all-inclusive drinks measure would not come into effect until 2020. Many tour operator contracts with hotels have already been agreed for 2019.