Monday, 3 September

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 10.30: Water games. Plaça Vila. 18.00: Children's entertainment and foam party. Ses Escoles. 23.00: Treasure hunt. Plaça Vila.

Fornalutx, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 18.00: Treasure hunt for children to the age of twelve. 22.00: Treasure hunt for over-12s and adults. From Plaça Espanya.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Lloseta Fiestas. 20.00: Magic and humour with Berni and Mimi. Plaça Espanya. 21.00: Children's playback contest. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 18.00: Mass and party for senior citizens.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 18.00: Children's evening, with disco and foam party at 20.00. Plaça Pinada.



Tuesday, 4 September

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 11.00: Contest for snacks. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Mass in honour of senior citizens followed by supper and DJ music from the '60s and '70s. Plaça Vila.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Lloseta Fiestas. 17.00-21.00: Children and family day - games, workshops, entertainment. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Night race. From Plaça Espanya. 23.00: Foam party and DJs. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 16.00-20.00: Children's water party. Municipal pool.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 22.00: CORREFOC. Beach promenade.



Wednesday, 5 September

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 21.30: Open-air cinema. Plaça Vila.

Fornalutx, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 18.00: Popular games for children. Sports centre. 20.30: Open-air supper with DJ. Price, one euro; tickets from the town hall. C. Arbona Colom car park.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Lloseta Fiestas. 16.00-19.00: Water games. Municipal pool. 19.00: Treasure hunt. At Sa Mina. 21.15: Majorcan folk dance with Estol del Coco. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 17.00: Brutatló. Obstacle course treasure hunt. Plaça Mercat. 20.00: Bingo. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 19.00: Jaume I theatrical route. From Creu de Santa Ponça. Reservations: 971 139 181. 22.00: Open-air cinema. Plaça Pinada.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra wind sections in concert. Roman Theatre, Pollentia. Free. Reservations: 971 897 102.



Thursday, 6 September

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 21.00: Supper in the streets and batucada band. 24.00: Night party - Doctor Gang, Val 9, DJs. Plaça Vila.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas. 21.00: Festival for children from the summer school. 22.30: Playback contest. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 16.00: Water party at the sports centre.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Lloseta Fiestas. 18.30: Zumba, followed by rhythmic gymnastics and line dance. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 18.00: Septemberfest - beer, food, music. C. Cerveseria Ralf. 21.30: Folk dance with Al-Mayurqa. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Beach promenade. 22.00: Comedy night. Plaça Pinada.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Sergio Bustos (vocals), Martti Wallen (bass), Armando Lorente (percussion), Joan Roca (double bass), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano). "Folkfest. Tango, two worlds, one music." Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.

Palma. 20.30: Pianotainment - two pianists (Stephan Weh and Marcel Dom) who mix classical, pop and jazz with humour and acrobatics. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 20 euros.

Son Servera. 21.00: Voicello - Carme Garí (soprano), Gabriel Fiol (cello and loop pedal); opera-pop crossover. Esglèsia Nova.



Friday, 7 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Arta Fair. 19.00: Evening of live music and DJs. Na Batlessa amphitheatre. 21.00: Pa amb oli benefit supper. Sant Salvador Sanctuary.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 22.00: Talent contest. Plaça Vila.

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 19.00: Ringing of bells and firing of rockets. Procession by pipers, bigheads and demon. 20.00: Pregón opening address. 21.30: "Frit" supper of Majorcan fried dishes, followed by dance and music with Swing 2. Ten euros (tickets to be bought by 4 September). Plaça Església.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas. 17.30: Spinning tops. Plaça Jardí. 21.00: Open-air supper, music from Tardes en el Café. Reservations had to have been made by 1 September. Plaça Mare de Déu. 24.00: Masked party with DJ Juan Campos and After Suns. Plaça Jardí.

Fornalutx, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 07.30: Firing of rockets. 08.00: Procession by pipers, then the arrival of the bull and the bull-run. 18.00: Children's correfoc. 20.30: Evening party with La Rumba Nostra and After Suns. Plaça Espanya.



Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Lloseta Fiestas. 18.30: Dance. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Compline. 21.00: Open-air supper. Registrations at the town hall had to have been made by 29 August. 23.30: Night party - Cirko, Miaulos, Disccovers, Anegats. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 22.00: Party with Orquestra Berimbau, Tomeu Penya & Geminis, DJ. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Beach promenade. 20.00: Moors procession. From Plaça Pinada. 22.30: Concerts - Alejandra Burgos, Chenoa. Plaça Pinada.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - Eli Degibri Quartet: Israeli saxophonist Eli Degibri with pianist Tom Oren, drummer Eviatar Slivnik and bassist Tamir Shmerling. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros (15 euros in advance).

Binissalem. 20.30: Julia Colom - folk, jazz. Casa Llorenç Villalonga, C. Bonaire 25. Five euros.

Deya. 20.00: Piolet Swing - Django Reinhardt tribute. La Residencia Hotel. Free.

Palma. From 20.00: Islanders, Escarràs, Mon Sound System - part of the local Santa Pagesa fiestas. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Sergio Bustos (vocals), Martti Wallen (bass), Armando Lorente (percussion), Joan Roca (double bass), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano). "Folkfest. Tango, two worlds, one music." Palau March, C. Palau Reial. Free, with invitation that can be obtained in advance.

Saturday, 8 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Algaida Art. From 19.00: Exhibitions, music, workshops in the streets.



Arta Fair. 18.00: Horse show. Centre Hipic (equestrian centre). 18.00: Evening with farming produce market, folk dance and pipers. Gran Via de la Constitució. 19.00-23.00: Wine and liqueur tasting plus food. Licors Moyà courtyard, C. 31 de Març, 11. Ten euros. 21.00: Traditional dance with El Zascandil de Palència. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. Five euros.



Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 08.00: Wake-up by Lira Esporlerina Band of Music. 11.30: Solemn mass followed by folk dance in the square. 18.00: Traditional races. Ctra. Nova. 23.00: Bob Marley Tribute. Plaça Vila.



Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 18.00: Evening fair - art, classic bikes, artisan craft and more. Car parking area. 23.00: Night party - Dugan's Band, Los Inhumanos, DJs. Sports ground.



Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas. 12.00: Solemn mass - choir, dance of the demon and bulls heads. 17.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Jardí. 22.00: Night party - Marblau, Descalaixats, Tomeu Penya & Geminis, Onion Rabbits, Islanders. Plaça Mare de Déu.



Fornalutx, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 09.00: Bell-ringing and firing of rockets. 09.30: Procession by the Soller Band of Music. 10.30: Solemn mass. 11.30: Concert by the Soller Band of Music and refreshments. Plaça Espanya. 18.00: Slingshot contest. Sa Comuna. 20.00: Performance of Estrellas Doradas. Sports centre. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, La Canción del Verano, Val Nou XL, Dirty Jobs. At the sports centre.



Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Lloseta Fiestas. 11.00: Solemn mass. 12.30: Procession by the pipers. 13.00: "Jewel" races. By the town hall. 18.00: Judo exhibition. Plaça Espanya. 18.30: Holi colours festival. Avda. Cocó. 19.00: Zumba. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Concert - Orquestra Lauseta, classical music. Lloseta Theatre. Ten euros. 22.30: Party - Orquestra Calypso, Orquestra Big Maritim, Nacha Pop. Plaça Espanya.



Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 11.00: Solemn mass. 11.00: Traditional games and "jewel" races. Plaça Pou. 18.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Pou. 20.00: Mass. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Bon Ball, Toninaina, La Loca Motora, DJ. Plaça Pou.



Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Beach promenade. 12.00: Santa Ponsa Bay swim. 17.30: The MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. Gathering of Moors, landing of Christians and first battle at 17.30, followed by Moors and Christians in the streets, second battle at Caló den Pellisser and final battle on the beach. 22.00: Concert - Los 40. Plaça Pinada.



S'Arraco, Mare de Déu de la Trapa Fiestas. 19.30: Procession and solemn mass. 22.00: Folk dance with Aires de Andratx. Plaça Weyler.



MUSIC

Palma. 21.30: Joan Manuel Serrat - one of the greats of Catalan "new song" and of popular music in general. Palacio de Congresos. From 55 euros.



Sunday, 9 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Arta Fair. From 10.00: Almond products, pony rides, old tractors and farming machinery, bonsais, dog agility show and more.

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 17.00: Children's party. Sports ground. 19.30: Mass. 20.00: Procession by pipers and bigheads to collect "jewels" for the races. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance with S'Estol des Gerricó. Plaça Església.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas. 19.00: Ball de bot folk dance with Es Brocalet. Plaça Jardí. 22.30: CORREFOC - "Bastards", Dimonis de Son Ganxó and Boutukada. Followed by fireworks. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas. 10.30: Solemn mass. 18.00: Ball de bot dance with Aires Sollerics. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Open-air theatre. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Inca/Lluc, Mare de Déu de Lluc (12 September). 04.00: Pilgrimage to Lluc Monastery. From Plaça Bestiar, Inca.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Lloseta Fiestas. 09.30: Classic cars rally. Leaves Plaça Espanya at 10.30. 11.00: Artistic gymnastics. Plaça Espanya. 11.00: Slingshot competition. Cocó esplanade. 18.30: Tribute to senior citizens, folk dance, pipers and whistlers, and violinists. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Open-air theatre. Plaça Espanya. 00.15: FIREWORKS.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu Fiestas. 17.30: "Blitz" chess tournament. Plaça Pou. 20.30: Line dance. Plaça Pou. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis dels Infernets de Maria, Bocsifocs d'Esporles. From C. Església.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Beach promenade. 19.00: Solemn mass. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Pinada. 22.30: FIREWORKS. Plaça Pinada.