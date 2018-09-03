British still the largest market. 01-07-2018 T. AYUGA

Foreign tourism in the Balearics fell in July by 2.2% compared with July 2017. There was something over 2.4 million tourists in all. Meanwhile, total tourist spending was down by a very similar percentage - 2.1% - to 2,851 million euros.

The Frontur and Egatur surveys indicate foreign tourist movement and spending. Frontur shows that the Balearics received 24.4% of all Spain's tourists, the highest percentage, followed by Catalonia with 23.9% and Andalusia (13.3%). The UK supplied the Balearics with the most tourists - 28.1%, followed by Germany with 26.6%.

The Balearics had the most overnight stays - almost 16.4 million, which was a decrease of almost 12% compared with last year. Although total tourist spending fell, there was a 0.1% rise in average spend per tourist (1,173 euros). The average daily spend was up by 11.3% to 175 euros. But the average length of stay decreased by ten per cent to 6.7 days.

Between January and July, there was a 0.4% fall in the number of tourists to 7.8 million. Total tourist spending over the seven months was up 0.6% to 8,161 million euros.

In Spain as a whole there was a 4.9% drop in the number of tourists in July, the highest fall for eight years. Their total spending was down 0.9% to 11,747 million euros. The average spend per tourist was very similar to that in the Balearics - 1,177 euros, which was in fact up by 4.2%, as was average daily spend (by 9.5% to 152 euros).

For January to July, there was a 0.3% rise in the number of foreign tourists to 47.1 million and a three per cent increase in total spending to 50,691 million euros. The UK represented the biggest market - over 10.6 million tourists. This figure was down 2.8%. Germany, with 6.5 million tourists, showed a decrease of almost six per cent, while France was also down - by 1.7% to 6.2 million.