23-07-2018 Álvaro Pinell

The Balearic government is to provide 100,000 euros to the islands' audiovisual industry in promoting the islands as locations for filming.

The funding will come from the tourism ministry via its Aetib agency for tourism strategy. The Institute of Balearic Studies, which falls under the culture ministry, will be in charge of the awarding of grants. This funding is in addition to the 1.8 million euros that the institute already provides for the audiovisual industry. Companies interested in receiving grants will have until the end of December to present their projects.

The two ministries emphasise the different purposes for the funding: enhancing the positioning of the Balearics as a destination for film locations; promoting the islands' tourism in general; strengthening the islands' cultural industries; and diversifying the economy.

Tourism minister Bel Busquets said yesterday that the knowledge and structure of Aetib and the institute will create synergy for "improving the competitiveness of the Balearics as a cultural tourism destination, with a differentiated offer that fits in perfectly with the 'Better in Winter' promotional strategy".

Busquets added that culture is a "strategic segment" for tackling tourism seasonality and for attracting a quality tourism that is very interested in cultural events and cultural heritage.