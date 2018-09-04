The federation's president, Joan Forteza, explains that denunciations can be made at its offices and that these will be forwarded to the tourism ministry. 05-09-2018

The federation of residents associations in Palma is to put itself at the disposal of citizens so that they can denounce illegal holiday rentals in a completely confidential manner.

The federation's president, Joan Forteza, explains that denunciations can be made at its offices and that these will be forwarded to the tourism ministry. Names will have to be given but the federation will guarantee confidentiality. They will not be anonymous but they will be confidential, he stresses, and the federation will periodically follow up and check what happens to the complaints.

The federation explains that in order to lodge denunciation, an appointment will be needed. A photo of the property concerned and a clear indication of its location will be the least that are required. Further details, such as any publicity, will be useful. Forteza expects that the federation will deal with some thirty denunciations each week.

The reason for offering this facility is that some members of the public are reluctant to denounce because it will mean a falling-out with neighbours. By following up and finding out what happens to the denunciations, the federation will look to press the ministry into responses. As it is, Forteza is critical of the fact that the ministry has only fifteen inspectors for the whole of the Balearics. These inspectors cannot meet the responsibilities set out in legislation "efficiently and effectively".