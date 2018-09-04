The council intends presenting its scheme in the near future and is even suggesting that it could come in to operation before the May election. 05-09-2018

The Council of Majorca has previously flagged up the possibility of having fast lanes on motorways for buses, coaches and vehicles with "high occupancy". When first discussed, the fast lanes were only being considered for certain stretches going into and out of Palma. The Council is now contemplating a more widespread use.

Under its transport plan, which is distinct from the government's plan, fast lanes could be introduced on any roads which at present have two lanes on both sides. The Council intends presenting its scheme in the near future and is even suggesting that it could come into operation before the May election, which would mean in time for the 2019 tourism season.

At present it is unclear how these fast lanes would be accommodated. One thing is probably for sure, and that is that there would not be a load of road widening schemes. The Council has had enough problems with the Llucmajor-Campos dual carriageway project as it is, without adding to them by proposing other schemes. The dual carriageway may itself be a road that has a fast lane; not that this has necessarily been envisaged in the specifications for the work, however.

The consequence of the plan could be vehicles with one or two occupants (three are considered to mean high occupancy) being confined to perhaps just one lane. Road users will shortly discover what the consequence will be, when the Council presents its plan.