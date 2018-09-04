The Gabellí finca. 04-09-2018

A British investor has bought the historic finca Gabellí Gran in Campanet and intends to renovate the property and transform it into a five-star rural hotel. The finca is one of the oldest in Majorca and is just 400 metres away from the famous Fonts Ufanes, an intermittent spring which often comes to life after heavy rains. The underground water flows from the mountains (Puig Tomir) to the Sant Miquel torrent stream. The Balearic government declared the springs a national monument in 2001.

The project is being headed by Josh Brown, the director of Semilla Sinergies, the company behind the investment. Work is expected to begin next year once the Balearic Environment Commission has given the project the green light. Olive oil is already being produced on the property and within the space of five years, the owner intends to produce his own wine, Vi de la Terra, and other local produce. The initial investment is expected to cost around 1.5 million euros but the total cost could reach three million, on top of what the property was purchased for in 2015.

The idea is for the hotel to also have a restaurant and museum and be the perfect place for weddings.