Aemet has announced that it was "very hot" in the Balearics in August. Across the islands there was an average temperature of 26.1C, which was 1.1C above the norm. The highest average was in Formentera (27.5C), with Majorca's average having been 26C.

The hottest day in Majorca was the fifth, when 39.4C was registered at the university in Palma. This was the highest temperature anywhere in the Balearics. The highest minimum temperature was 28C at Portopi in Palma, also on 5 August. The Portopi weather station recorded 31 nights of tropical temperatures, normally taken to mean 20C and above.

Of records that were broken, 37C on 5 August at the airport in Ibiza surpassed the 36.6C in 1989, while Puerto Pollensa's 27C highest minimum temperature beat the 26.2C last year.

August was also very wet. The rainfall was more or less double the normal amount. Majorca's average of 38.2 litres per square metre was 84% above the typical value. The storms that broke after the heatwave peaked on 5 August led to four days of rain in Palma; there would normally be no more than two.

The heaviest rainfall, 71.5 litres per square metre, was in Andratx on 17 August. On 25 August, there were 66 litres in Manacor, a fifth of which fell in only ten minutes.