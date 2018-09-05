A year ago, seven people, one of them Laura Cameron, were arrested by the Guardia Civil. 06-09-2018

Seven people have been summoned to appear in a Palma court on 19 September in connection with allegedly fraudulent claims for holiday sickness compensation. They include Laura Cameron and her brother and sister, each of them founders of a company KLM Ventures, which the Guardia Civil maintain was the company that operated PRs (touts) who solicited false claims from the British holidaymakers in certain resort areas of Majorca.

A year ago, seven people, one of them Laura Cameron, were arrested by the Guardia Civil. Eight addresses in Calvia and Palma were searched. Laura Cameron has previously told investigators and a court that she and others were engaged in gathering names and phone numbers of tourists that were sold to marketing companies in the UK. The information that was gathered was not, however, on the basis of asking holidaymakers about any sickness: it was just data gathering and not to do with false claims.

The companies which paid for this information were named as HH Law Ltd., a law firm, Holiday Claims and Ruby Diamond.