11-09-2009

German company Motorworld is in the process of obtaining the necessary permissions to convert the former Coca-Cola bottling plant in Palma into a museum and commercial centre.

Motorworld's plans are for an exhibition space for classic cars; shops, workshops, bars and restaurants; and professional maintenance for classic cars. There would also be rooms for meetings, other exhibitions and conferences. A further idea would be the promotion of trade fairs, rallies and excursions. A hotel might possibly also come into the equation, though this would have to be built separately.

The old plant covers some 82,000 square metres. It is close to the airport and directly off the motorway, so the location has advantages. Motorworld currently two similar centres in Cologne and Stuttgart. Two more are under construction - in Munich and Herten in North Rhine-Westphalia. Majorca is attractive to the company because of the long-established tourist and residential links with Germany and because the road network is considered to be ideal for classic cars.

The aim is to start work on conversion next year. There is, as yet, no target date for opening. If and when it does open, the Majorca Motorworld would be free to the public. The vehicles would be different styles of classic cars, and these would not just for exhibition; they would also be for sale. The company anticipates being able to create 200 direct jobs. The Coca-Cola plant closed in 2014 with the loss of almost 150 jobs.

Palma town hall has set out a number of conditions that Motorworld will have to meet. One will be the rehabilitation of the adjoining commercial area, another will be to ensure "optimal access" by pedestrians and cyclists (as part of the drive to dissuade the use of cars), and a further one will be to promote the use of electric vehicles. None of these conditions are understood to present Motorworld with any problem.