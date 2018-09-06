The 35-year-old Dutch proprietor of an establishment in Playa de Palma has been arrested by National Police for an offence against public health, in this instance the sale of doses of laughing gas.

On 17 August during an inspection of the premises, nitrous oxide was seized as also were the balloons used to inhale it at a price of five euros per shot. Despite this, the police were aware that laughing gas was still being made available. A second inspection was made on 1 September. More nitrous oxide and balloons were confiscated, and yesterday the proprietor was put under arrest.

The gas had apparently been bought via a website based in the Netherlands.