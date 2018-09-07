The villa was designed by the Italian Matteo Thun. 06-09-2018

Villa Solitaire in Son Vida, Palma is said to be the most expensive property in Spain. It is on the market with the John Taylor real-estate agency for 65 million euros.

The villa was designed by the Italian Matteo Thun. It has outstanding views over Palma Bay. At 65 million, it is greatly more expensive than two other properties in Majorca which have previously been highlighted because of their prices - a mansion in Bonaire, Alcudia and a country estate with house in Puigpunyent. Villa Solitaire beats the former by some 30 million euros.

There are seven bedrooms for a property that occupies 2,300 square metres. Six bathrooms, rooftop terrace with open-air cinema, gymnasium, parking for six cars, a botanical garden, a lift; these are just some of the other features. The interior is in harmony with the Mediterranean environment and the exterior's natural spaces. Everything is of the highest possible quality. At 65 million euros, that should be taken as a given.