Monday, 10 September

FIESTAS

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 10.00: Street procession. 10.30: Solemn mass, dance of offer, and followed by "jewel" races. 14.00: Paella lunch (tickets had to be bought by 6 September) plus live music from Islanders and DJs. C. Metge Obrador. 21.00: Evening of glosadors. Plaça Església.



Tuesday, 11 September

FIESTAS

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 19.00: Zumba - bodyjump master class. Plaça Església.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Jayla Brown - soul. Son Vida Café, Castillo Hotel Son Vida. 22 euros with dinner; seven euros without.



Wednesday, 12 September

FIESTAS

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 18.00: Games for all ages. Sports ground. 21.30: Open-air theatre. Sports ground.



Thursday, 13 September

FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 19.00: Presentation of the fiestas, with vermadores and vermadors and winemakers from the Binissalem DO. Takes place in Biniagual. Followed by the Sant Gall fiesta - mass at 19.30, children's games, ice-creams, and at 21.30, performance by Majorcan singer Maria del Mar Bonet.

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 20.30: Open-air supper in the streets. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Església.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Josep Maria Colom (piano). Works by Chopin. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Monsters World Tour - US monster trucks show. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 15 euros. (Also Friday at 19.00; Saturday at 18.00 and 21.00; Sunday at 12.30 and 19.30. www.sonfusteret.com / www.monstersworldtour.com.



Friday, 14 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 18.00: Talent show - benefit for fibromyalgia research. Five euros. Municipal theatre. 20.00-24.00: Goletart - exhibitions, music. C. Goleta.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 17.00: Procession with giants, pipers and shower of sweets. 18.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 21.00: Pregón address from the Bunyola School of Dance. Municipal theatre. 22.30: Ballroom dance and flower power - Orquestra Big Marítim, DJ Txema Sánchez. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 17.00: Afternoon/evening party with live music - six acts. C. Rafel Adrover.

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 21.30: Evening of swing music and dance plus food trucks. Plaça Església.

Manacor, Fira de Setembre. Throughout the day, various attractions for the fair at the railway station esplanade.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Josep Maria Colom (piano). Works by Chopin. Palau March, C. Palau Reial. Free with invitation.



Saturday, 15 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 18.00: Barrel race. By Vins Nadal bodega. 20.00-24.00: Goletart - exhibitions, music. C. Goleta and Plaça Metge Borràs.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 17.00: Gathering for the underwear race in the square. 18.30: Address and start of the underwear race. Prizes at 20.00. 23.00: Night party - Jès, Madòna, Cirko and DJ. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 20.00: Firing of rockets and raising of the banner. 20.30: Procession by Santanyi bigheads and Calonge pipers. 21.00: Placing of the giants and dance by the Archangels and demon. Plaça Sant Miquel. Followed by modern dance (hip hop, Latin, urban) and folk dance.

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 08.30: Walk to the Santuari de Consolació. From Plaça Església. 21.30: Treasure hunt for over-18s. Sports ground.

Manacor, Fira de Setembre. Throughout the day, various attractions for the fair at the railway station esplanade. 19.00-20.00: Line dance. Avda. Tren.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas. From 18.00: Pina Fair - local produce and products, artisan craft, classic cars, food trucks. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de sa Cova des Fossar de Sineu and batucada Artstukada.

MUSIC

Alcudia Jazz Festival. 21.00: Pere Bujosa Quintet - Pere Bujosa (double bass); Gianni Gagliardi (sax); Tomàs Fosch (piano); Tomeu Garcias (trombone); Teo Salvà (drums). Free jazz, rock, funk. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Twelve euros (ten euros in advance).

Llucmajor. 21.00: Women Can't Wait series - Julie Murphy plus Ceri Rhys Matthews: Welsh and English traditional. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. Fifteen euros.



Sunday, 16 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 10.30: Tribute to senior citizens. At the church. 10.30: Children's games. L'Escola courtyard. 11.00: Procession and at 12.00, concert by the Bunyola Band of Music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 19.00: Human towers. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cas Concos (Felanitx), Sant Nicolau Fiestas. 14.00: Chicken croquette lunch. Tickets, ten euros, to be bought by 13 September. Sports ground. 21.00: Concert - Felanitx Band of Music. Plaça Església. 23.00: FIREWORKS.

Fornalutx, post-Mare de Déu Fiestas. From 19.00: TapaBou - gastronomy dedicated to Majorcan beef. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor, Fira de Setembre. Throughout the day, various attractions at the railway station esplanade. 09.00-20.00: Artisan craft, Balearic produce and products, ecological products, dance of the giants every hour. Avda. Tren. 10.30: Activities for children. Plaça Sa Mora. 19.00: Fashion parade young Majorcan designers. Plaça Sa Mora.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas. 16.30: Children's treasure hunt. 19.30: Concert by the Algaida Band of Music in the square.