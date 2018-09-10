More heavy rain and storms overnight and around dawn yesterday produced some problems for transport. As well as tailbacks on motorways, notably the Inca motorway heading into Palma, rail services were subject to delays of up to 25 minutes because of electricity breakdowns and some flights were also delayed. There were no cancellations, but it was necessary to space out arrivals and departures because of the storm.

Aemet reported that the heaviest rainfalls were at sea, but on land they were up to 73 litres per square metre (recorded in Montuiri). An amber alert for rain and storms was maintained into the afternoon, although there was a general improvement by then.

Almost inevitably, the heavy rain meant that Palma town hall once more raised the red flags at Can Pere Antoni and Ciutat Jardi beaches because of wastewater spills.

The forecast from tomorrow and into the weekend is for somewhat unsettled conditions with varying risks of rain. Temperatures will remain fairly high, with maximums of around 28C.