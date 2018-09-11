The Bulletin has organised a real treat for its readers next Tuesday (18 September). Readers can take advantage of the super discounted air fares available to island residents which means that you can fly to Minorca next Tuesday for just 28 euros return (residents) or 68 euros for non-residents. At midday we have organised a coach from the Hotel Port Mahon in central Mahon which will take readers to a vantage point where they can enjoy the display by the world's premier aerobatic team.

Once the display has concluded (at about 2pm) , it is back on the coach to the four-star Hotel Port Mahon for a gala three-course lunch with wine for just 40 euros.

Please hurry and book, we have limited places.

For the coach and the gala lunch

If you would like to take the coach from the Port Mahon hotel to the vantage point and see the Red Arrows and then return to the hotel for a gala lunch then contact the Bulletin on 971 788405 or publicidad @majorcadailybulletin.es (office hours). Price 40 euros per person.

For flight reservations

For flight reservations contact Viajes Canals on 34-971230777, Whatsapp:+34-619025433 or email: tatiana@viajescanals.com or you can book directly online. Prices for flights (return) start at 28 euros.