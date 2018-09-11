Jet2.com and the airline's tour operator Jet2holidays have announced that they intend recruiting 250 more people in Majorca. The jobs are in line with the company's growth strategy, and they will be for the operations department (sixty posts), ground operations (100), flight check-in at hotels (seventy) and cabin crew (twenty).

On 3 October at Palma Aquarium there is to be an information session at which potential applicants can get exact details about the jobs on offer and the selection process. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, says that this recruitment campaign, the largest undertaken in Majorca, once more demonstrates the Jet2 commitment to invest in customer cars and in personnel development. The recruitment follow what is described as a "spectacular summer" for the company.

The jobs in Majorca are part of a plan for growth in Spain: 900 new jobs are to be created in all. At a European level, there are to be 3,000 jobs.