The storm overnight on Sunday and into Monday had a significant impact on the Cala Barques beach in Cala San Vicente. Half of the beach, i.e. the sand, was lost; it had disappeared.

The principal cause was the torrent stream. Fast-flowing water brought with it rocks and a great deal of vegetation that were deposited onto the beach. The force of the water from the torrent and the sea accounted for a number of sunloungers and parasols.

The Puerto Pollensa residents association has the concession for the beach, as it does for others in Pollensa. It spent Monday clearing the beach up and getting it back to normal.

The water flows in torrents created problems elsewhere - on roads as well as on beaches. In Cala Carbo, also in Cala San Vicente, two large rocks crashed down but without causing any damage.