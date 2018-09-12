A court of instruction in Palma last night decreed the release of four English tourists who had been detained over the stabbing of 31-year-old Scottish tourist Robert Watson.

The four had appeared in court on Monday, following their arrests on Sunday morning. The English tourist said to have stabbed Mr Watson was named as Andrew Fries, 29, from Gloucester, who was celebrating his birthday in Magalluf. He faced a charge of attempted murder. The other three, all 26, were named as Anthony Muggleston, Robert Stafford and Kieran Boughton and who faced charges of affray.

The incident at the TRH Hotel in Magalluf had started just before midnight on Saturday. Mr Watson was stabbed six times in the stomach, the back and buttocks. Despite his injuries and the pain, Mr Watson requested that he be released from Son Espases Hospital. He is expected to fly home today.