Som Hotels are to open the first women-only hotel in Majorca. It will open next year and is in the Sa Torre area of Porto Cristo near to the yacht club.

The hotel is a redevelopment of an existing establishment - the Sol i Vida - and the makeover will have interior design adapted to a female clientele. Work has so far been going on for three months. There are 39 rooms and the staff will be female only as well.

Som is a chain that emphasises values of transparency, honesty, equality and cultural exchange. It intends giving a public presentation in the next few weeks and explain its values and more about the hotel. There are currently five other Som establishments in Majorca.

Porto Cristo, although it is a coastal resort, doesn't have a high stock of hotel places. Hotels in Manacor are more evident in the likes of Calas de Mallorca and S'Illot.