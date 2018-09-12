Ten people are under investigation following an operation against one of the largest product counterfeiting networks in Majorca. Palma police and the Tax Agency's customs surveillance division undertook the operation and have seized some 30,000 items. Of these, more than 7,000 had been counterfeited, while the rest were in the process of being faked.

The products were being distributed in various parts of the island - Alcudia, Andratx, Calvia, Llucmajor, Manacor, Sineu and Palma. They are said to have been acquired for 600,000 euros but to have a market value ten times that much. The investigation has discovered the details of 176 sellers, one of whom has a debt of 30,000 euros to the network.

Described as an "important blow" against this distribution network, the operation which took place on Monday involved 51 police officers and nine customs agents. Five homes were raided as was one warehouse and another business, all of them in Playa de Palma. There was evidence that they were being used as distribution points for street selling. Among the 30,000 items were bags, watches and caps.

Angelica Pastor, Palma's councillor for public safety, has congratulated the police and customs agents for their efforts against the sale of fake goods.