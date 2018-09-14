Palma town hall is to spend 1.2 million euros on improving the Bellver Forest. The third phase of the project for the perimeter track has been approved at a cost of just over 320,000 euros, with 50% of this coming from the European Regional Development Fund. Slightly more than 900,000 euros (904,133 to be exact) are coming from the tourist tax in order to eliminate 800 of the 4,000 metres of secondary tracks and ways in the forest. These are felt to pose a risk to the forest's conservation.

The councillor for infrastructure, Rodrigo Romero, says that the perimeter track project has a total of seven phases. The latest is the most complicated in making public use compatible with the green space of the forest. It is to be raised by fifteen centimetres in order to prevent rainwater from the forest drifting onto it. There are to also be ditches on both sides for channelling rainwater. Dry-stone walls are to be built in order to contain any land slippage. The work will start early next year and the perimeter track will be suitable for horses and bicycles.

The secondary tracks have developed because of "improper" use. Vegetation doesn't therefore grow as it should do. The aim is to "prevent the invasion of walkers" and to recover land that has been affected.

Romero notes that fewer processionary caterpillars are expected next year. Fewer moths have been caught by the pheromone traps, which leads him to believe that there will be less of an issue with the caterpillars.