Two men, aged 56 and 58, have been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Calvia over the theft of three paintings valued at 40,000 euros.

The paintings were stolen from an address in Calvia last month. Guardia investigators ascertained that the paintings were still on the island, and one of the two men who has been arrested got in contact with the owner and offered to sell the paintings back to him. A meeting was arranged at an industrial estate. Plainclothes officers went to the meeting, and they found the paintings hidden among furniture. They had been wrapped and packaged and prepared to be sent to Germany in the event that the owner didn't buy them back.

A third person is wanted in connection with the theft.