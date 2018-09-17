Fake goods. 17-09-2018

A further success has been notched up against the distribution and sale of counterfeit products. The Guardia Civil and the customs division of the Tax Agency have placed two people under investigation, having intercepted 7,729 fake garments, all of them counterfeited football shirts and other sportswear.

The two individuals were being sent consignments by courier. The garments that have been seized were at the airport. They were due to have been forwarded to an address in Puerto Alcudia and another in Arenal.

Investigators estimate that the value of the goods destined for Alcudia is some 500,000 euros for 6,700 of the total number of garments; those for Arenal, around 80,000 euros. The people receiving the goods were distributing items to shops and other individuals.