The Red Arrows proved today over the skies of Minorca why they are the best aerobatic team in the world. Their display was faultless much to the delight of the hundreds of people who had gathered at key viewpoints to watch the display.

The precision of the pilots, the elite of the Royal Air Force, was quite breathtaking and the multicoloured vapour trail left by their Hawk aircraft had the crowd begging for more.

This was the fourth time that the Red Arrows had performed in Minorca almost in as many years and the only difference was that the display area had been moved from the skies above Port Mahon to an area near the holiday resort of Punta Prima.

Plenty of hard work had gone in to organising the display which came as the Royal Air Force celebrated its 100th birthday.