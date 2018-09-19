The kiosk at the Plaza Mayor in Pollensa. 19-09-2018

The Gelats Valls ice-cream kiosk by the Plaça Major in Pollensa will be dismantled by the town hall later this month. The space will be used for parking bikes.

Mayor Miquel Àngel March says that the town hall has agreed to assume the cost of removing the kiosk, given that the company is in receivership. The town hall will add its name to the list of creditors and see if the administrator will make a reimbursement.

Unlike the kiosk in Puerto Pollensa that was on the street (the pedestrianised Anglada Camarasa promenade), the kiosk in the town is on municipal land that had not been formally registered as such. Because of this and also because the kiosk has always been demountable, the town hall had never made any form of intervention. It had left things as they were until now.

In June, the company went into receivership. Ten employees were laid off. One part of the family has established a new ice-cream parlour in Pollensa.