Weather this autumn. 21-09-2018

Astronomical autumn starts on Sunday and will finish on 21 December. The Aemet agency forecasts that autumn in the Balearics will be warm and wet. The average temperature in autumn is normally fifteen degrees, but Aemet expects it to be higher, while the rainier than usual conditions of summer are forecast to continue. Average autumn rainfall is 218 litres per square metre, and the agency reckons this will be exceeded. For the start of autumn, the first two days will be summery, but rain is then forecast.

The summer has been warmer than usual by an average of 0.8 degrees. There has been a 15% increase in the number of tropical or equatorial nights - temperatures remaining above 20 or 25 degrees; there have been 75 nights like this in all. The number of days when it has rained has been double the average.