Fake goods seized. 21-09-2018

There has been another operation against the distribution and sale of counterfeit products. The most recent one was reported earlier this week - the discovery of packages of fake football shirts at the airport that were mainly destined for outlets in Alcudia - and the latest has centred on Palmanova.

The National Police have placed under investigation the owners of five shops in Palmanova. Inspections have found 750 items that breach industrial property law; in other words, they are counterfeit.

In this particular instance the products are wallets, purses, belts, bags and similar accessories. The inspections carried out by the police were assisted by a representative of a "prestigious brand".