Environmentalists GOB have launched a campaign under the name of 'Araomai' which they say is designed to provoke consideration of the Balearic economic model and of mass tourism. Some forty posters have been put up in Palma with questions on a tourism theme. These include: How long are we going to live from unsustainable tourism?; Natural spaces or tourism reserves?; To live from tourism or to suffer from tourism?

Over the summer GOB have undertaken a series of actions described as increasing awareness and that have culminated in this latest one. All of society, say GOB, are invited to debate tourism. From an environmental perspective, they add, there needs to be an alternative. "Gentrification, touristisation, the infinite increase in the cost of housing, touristic and housing speculation are new assaults on our ecological and social rights."