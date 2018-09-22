Having announced that the Christmas and Three Kings Fair will start on 21 November, Palma town has now revealed when the Christmas lights will be switched on - Thursday, 22 November, the day before Black Friday.

Citizen participation councillor Eva Frade explains that the switching-on of the lights will not coincide with Black Friday for "reasons of security". The same argument was made last year.

The time has yet to be agreed. It will either be half past six or seven. The switching-on will be preceded (from five o'clock) by a procession of a multitude of performers. This "night of the light" show - an "artistic spectacular" - will cost almost 57,000 euros and will be staged in different streets and squares: Plaça Joan Carles I, Plaça Major, Plaça Cort, Passeig Born and others. It will include mapping projections onto the front of the town hall building, a laser show, acrobats, batucada drummers and human towers with lights.