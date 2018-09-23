Monday, 24 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 21.00: Glosadors "combat". Municipal theatre.



Tuesday, 25 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 20.30: Dinner for the over-60s. Escola Graduada courtyard.



Wednesday, 26 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 20.00. Dance by the vermadors workshop school of dance. Plaça Església.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 19.00-22.00: Sa Coma market. Avda. Palmeres. 20.00-21.30: Grand parades with jugglers, batucadas and bands of music. From Passeig Cristofol Colom and from Cala Bona.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas. 11.00: Mass for the saints followed by tribute to senior citizens and refreshments in the square.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Haochen Zuang (piano). Boulez, Janacek, Liszt, Schumann. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30 euros.



Thursday, 27 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 21.00: Fiesta of "fideus" noodles. Can Arabi.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 09.00-13.00: Gastromarket. Sant Llorenç. 18.00-24.00: Tapas route and shopping. 20.00: Flamenco show. Cala Bona.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 19.00-24.00. Pueblo Español.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Final concert for the Deya International Music Festival. Utrecht String Quartet plus Alfredo Oyagüez (piano). Granados, Piazzolla and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros.

Palma. 18.00: Fira B - Carlos Sarduy (Latin jazz trumpet); Jorge Da Rocha (double bassist); Pere Bujosa Group; Pere Navarro Quintet. Four short concerts lasting three hours in all. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

Palma. 18.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Tribute to Bernstein plus works by Brahms and Haydn. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Fira B - Marco Mezquida (jazz piano) and Chicuela (flamenco guitar). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. Free.



Friday, 28 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 20.30-03.00: Open-air dinner in the streets. 00.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l'Infern, Dimonis de Vergueta de Sant Jordi. Plaça Església.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 20.00-21.30: Fashion show. Passeig Marítim. 21.30: Folk dance. Cala Bona.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 20.30: Pa amb oli supper plus music from Nuevos Bohemios. Tickets to have been bought by 24 September. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Llucmajor, Sant Miquel Fiestas. 21.00: Pregón address for the fairs. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 19.00-01.00. Pueblo Español.

Palma, Social Market Fair. 17.00: For businesses dedicated to social, ecological and ethical values. La Misericordia gardens, Plaça Hospital.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.15: Fira B - Nona Sound; Julia; Mariano di Cesare; Aucell Cantaire; Saïm; DJ Souza; Pavvla; Papa Topo. Separate concerts with various styles, final one at 23.30. Portella, Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma. 18.30: Fira B - Ermanno Panta & Banda Zeitun; Eva Fernandez; K12; Julian Vaughn; Romeo; Glissando Big Band. Six concerts, final one at 23.15. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

Palma. 20.00: The Posies, Go Cactus. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 18 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Fira B - "In-Confort", Du'K'To circus company. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Fira B - "Joc", Atempo Circ circus company. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. Free.



Saturday, 29 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 17.00: Floats parade. 17.30-23.00: Wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 22.00-04.00: Night party - Tomeu Penya, Onion Rabbits and others. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, post-Sant Mateu Fiestas. 18.00: Line dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 19.00-23.30: Turistapa. Tapas, giants, pipers, human towers plus at 20.30, Saltimbanky - Hipotels entertainment show - with DJ. All in Parc de la Mar. 19.30-22.30: Artisan market. C. Gregal, S'Illot.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 10.45: Procession by the pipers. 11.00: Mass. Dance of the Archangels and demon. 13.30: Lunch and folk music and dance. Tickets for the lunch in advance by 24 September. Plaça Sant Miquel. 21.00: Line dance and supper. Tickets for the supper (ten euros) from Forn de Calonge by 27 September. Followed by small fireworks display. Plaça Calonge.

Llucmajor, Sant Miquel Fiestas / First Fair. 19.00: Cavallets Cotoners, dignitaries, band of music, bigheads, giants, pipers gather by the town hall. 19.30: Eucharist and dance of offer by the Cavallets and other folk dancers. 21.00: Dance of the Cavallets Cotoners. Plaça Espanya.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 12.30-16.00 / 19.00-01.00. Pueblo Español.

Palma, Social Market Fair. 20.00: For businesses dedicated to social, ecological and ethical values. La Misericordia gardens, Plaça Hospital.

Marratxi, Rata Market. 11.00-23.00: Art, design, artisan craft; concerts, food trucks, family activities. Museu del Fang (ceramics museum), C. Moli 6, Sa Cabaneta.

Vilafranca. 23.30: Flower power party for the end of summer. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. Free.

MUSIC

Palma. From 11.00: Festival for all the family; day of "mini-music". Sexy Sadie, The Pinker Tones and various others. Food trucks, creative workshops, picnic zone. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.

Palma. 18.00: Fira B (Indie showcase) - Together; Ice Crime; Sequoia Tree; The Indian Summer; Ombra; Da Souza; Maico: El Diluvi. Final concert at 22.30. Portella, Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma. 18.30: Fira B - Tornaveus; Blai Vidal Trio; Vaquer; Marcel Cranc; Lu Rois; Annelie (Sweden). Final concert at 23.15. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Fira B - "A s'Ombra", Atirofijo circus. Plaça Major. Free.



Sunday, 30 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 10.45: Dignitaries, pipers and giants. At the town hall. 11.00: Mass. 12.00: Offer the "most novell" (new grape must) to Santa Maria de Robines by the vermadors and vermadores. Plus dance by the giants with music from the pipers. In front of the church. 16.30-20.30: The wine fair. Parc de la Rectoria. 19.00: Photos for the fiesta, folk dance and free wine from José L. Ferrer.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 20.30: Concert - Sant Llorenç and Son Servera Bands of Music. Cala Bona. 20.30: Procession by demons. 21.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxó. Parc de la Mar. 22.30: FIREWORKS.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 09.30: Fira Motera - motorcycle fair. 10.30: Departure of bikes for the tour. 18.00: Narcis Road Stunt Show. Plaça Sant Miquel. 19.30: Concert by Old Noise. C. Rafel Adrover.

Llucmajor, Second Fair. 18.00: Concert by the Llucmajor pipers. Placeta Sabater. 19.30: Opera, zarzuela, the Balearics Youth Orchestra and Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

Palma, Oktoberfest. 12.30-16.00 / 19.00-24.00. Pueblo Español.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas. 11.30: Vermouth and concert by Manajazz Trio. Dress in white. Ca ses Monges Franciscanes. Three euros.

MUSIC

Palma. 10.00: Fira B: Psaiko Quartet; Carlota Cáceres; Andreu Riera; L'Aura Rilucente; Lina Tur; Il Gesto Armonico. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00: "Sentinel", Circ Bover circus. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Free.