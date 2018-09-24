The animals with their owners during the event. 23-09-2018

The sixteenth SOS Animal fiesta was held in Puerto Portals on Sunday. A collaboration with Calvia town hall, a highlight was the parade of some sixty dogs which were to be judged according to their personalities rather than their looks. This was divided into three categories: pedigree, mongrel and older dogs.

Maxi, one of the organisers and a member of SOS Animal, said that the event is always a pleasure as so many people attend and bring the dogs which give them happiness. It is also emotional to see the dogs which have been in the charity's refuge and now have homes. "This day is very important for us, as it helps to raise funds in order to be able to continue our work." Maxi thanked the generosity of all those who attended, the volunteers and Puerto Portals in making the fiesta possible.

As well as the parade and contest there were food stalls, a raffle and a secondhand flea market. All funds go to the SOS Animal refuge and are put towards improving facilities and the quality of life of the dogs which wait for adoption.