Palma Arena. 25-09-2018

The Asamblea Balear del Deporte (ABE), a body which falls under the culture and sports ministry, will vote next month on the new name for Palma Arena. Once the ABE has voted, the decision will need to be ratified by the velodrome's board.

There are five names in the frame. One is Velodromo Illes Balears; the other four are prominent cyclists. Guillem Timoner, a famous name from the past, is one of these. He competed between 1941 and 1968. He was a six times track world champion as well as Spanish champion on numerous occasions.

Joan Llaneras combined road and track cycling and won four Olympic medals, two of them gold - at the Sydney and Beijing games. He was also a seven times world champion.

Margarita Victoria García Cañellas (Mavi García) rides for Movistar and has won the Spanish duathlon (running and cycling) championship on three occasions. Magdalena Rigo Vanrell was a pioneer for women's cycling. She was a Balearic and Spanish road champion.

All four are from Majorca. Timoner, from Felanitx, is now 92.