Being taken into custody. 26-09-2018

Three men, all said to be Spanish and residents of Palmanova, were arrested on Tuesday morning when they attempted to rob the Aqualand waterpark in Arenal.

At around one o'clock in the morning, the security guard observed three people with torches who were forcing entry to the waterpark. He approached them, and one of three who had managed to get in tripped and fell into a pool.

He got out and the three then proceeded to exchange blows with the security guard, who was nevertheless able to control one of them. The other two ran off. The Guardia Civil arrived, arrested the robber who had been restrained by the guard and questioned him. He gave officers information about the other two, and they were arrested shortly afterwards.

The three had arrived in two vehicles, and security cameras had identified one of the vehicles and its registration number.