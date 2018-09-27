Queen Letizia visits Marratxi. 27-09-2018

Queen Letizia yesterday officially inaugurated the year's courses at the Son Llebre Vocational Training Centre in Pla de na Tesa, Marratxi.

The Queen was accompanied by President Armengol and the national education minister, Isabel Celaá, among others. There was a strong security presence, and a handful of protesters gathered outside the centre and shouted "Viva la República". A rival group chanted "Viva España".

The Queen and the other dignitaries attended a class and sat with the students as the teacher led the lesson. The Queen looked in on other classes and workshops and saw the adapted facilities, such as the kitchen and bathroom. The centre specialises in training and qualifications for people with dependencies, for the promotion of their independence and social integration.

The Queen also visited the residence that is integrated into the centre and which is for adults with learning disabilities. In all, the visit lasted around 75 minutes.

Some staff at the centre had voiced their concerns prior to the visit. They said that they had been given too little information and warned that there was a risk of behavioural problems among students who could be alarmed at the presence of people they didn't know.